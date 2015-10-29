SGS targets adjusted operating margin of at least 18 pct

ZURICH, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Testing and inspections company SGS SA is targeting an adjusted operating margin of at least 18 percent by the end of the 2016-2020 period as it accelerates acquisitions in hopes of adding 1 billion Swiss francs ($1.01 billion) in revenue, it said on Thursday.

The Swiss company is holding its investor days where it is announcing targets for 2016 to 2020. In a statement, SGS said it confirmed its 2015 guidance and said second-half organic growth would be in line with growth in the first half, with a stable margin compared to the prior year.

In July, SGS had said it expected to deliver organic sales growth comparable to the first semester with improved margins and solid cash flow generation.