UPDATE 1-SGS targets adjusted operating margin of at least 18 pct

ZURICH, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Testing and inspections company SGS SA is targeting an operating margin of at least 18 percent by 2020 as it accelerates acquisitions in hopes of adding 1 billion Swiss francs ($1.01 billion) in revenue over the next five years, it said on Thursday.

The Swiss company is holding its investor days in Santiago, Chile, where it is announcing targets for 2016 to 2020. Its operating margin goal excludes amortisation of acquisition intangibles, restructuring, transaction and integration-related costs.

SGS confirmed its 2015 guidance. Second-half organic growth will be in line with growth in the first half, with the operating margin improving compared to the first half to reach last year’s level of 16.1 percent.

Its shares rose 1 percent to 1,876 francs in early trade.

In nine months on the job, SGS Chief Executive Frankie Ng has made at least eight acquisitions including South Africa’s mining and engineering project manager Bateman Projects and French-based DLH, a vehicle inspection services group.

So far, Ng has been targeting small- and medium-sized companies to help SGS expand in new areas, including natural resources, automotive services, air emissions testing and disposal and transport of radioactive materials.

SGS has been grappling with reduced spending by customers in the oil, gas and chemicals industries and the negative impact of the strong Swiss franc.

SGS’s largest shareholder, the family of German-born billionaire August von Finck, Jr., owns more than 15 percent of the company’s shares.