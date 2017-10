ZURICH, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Several people have been killed and seriously injured during a shooting at a factory near the Swiss city of Lucern, police said on Wednesday.

Swiss police said in a brief statement that several people had been killed and injured at a shooting at a wood processing company called Kronospan in the town of Menznau, adding emergency services were on the scene. (Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Alison Williams)