FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
Lonza to replace Actelion in Swiss blue-chip index -stock exchange
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
WORLD
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
April 24, 2017 / 3:53 PM / 4 months ago

Lonza to replace Actelion in Swiss blue-chip index -stock exchange

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, April 24 (Reuters) - Drug ingredients maker Lonza will replace biotech company Actelion in Switzerland's blue-chip SMI stock index, the Swiss stock exchange said on Monday.

The change will take effect on May 3, Switzerland's SIX exchange said in a statement.

U.S. healthcare giant Johnson & Johnson is buying Actelion in a $30 billion all-cash deal. Analysts had considered Lonza the favourite to replace Actelion ahead of the likes of construction chemicals specialist Sika and hearing aid maker Sonova. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Adrian Croft)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.