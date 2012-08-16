Swiss 2011 current account surplus narrowed by a quarter

ZURICH, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Switzerland’s current account surplus declined by nearly a quarter in 2011 due to lower income from direct investments abroad, a year during which the central bank set a cap on the franc’s value to deter investors fleeing the euro debt crisis.

The current account surplus for 2011 shrank by 20 billion Swiss francs ($20.45 billion) to 62 billion, a drop equal to 11 percent of gross domestic product, the Swiss National Bank said on Thursday. Income from direct investments outside Switzerland declined by 21 billion to 54 billion.

Last year the franc shot up nearly 20 percent against the euro to near parity, prompting the Swiss National Bank to impose a cap on Sept. 6 to lessen the threat of deflation and a recession.

The strong franc, which central bank Chairman Thomas Jordan said is still over-valued despite the cap, led some manufacturing companies to warn they would be forced to move production abroad to lower costs.

The Swiss economy depends heavily on exports, with more than half destined for the neighbouring euro zone, whose debt crisis has sapped confidence among businesses and households.

In what may be a sign of production being relocated, the data showed a marked increase in investment abroad by manufacturers, especially chemicals and plastics companies. For the first time, Asia became the main recipient of Swiss FDI flows.

Trade unionists have in the past urged the SNB to shift the cap toward 1.40 per euro to weaken the franc further, though those calls have died down in recent months and the SNB has said it cannot shift the cap at will.

Despite fears that the franc’s strength would erode competitiveness, the data showed receipts from exports of goods rose by 2 percent in 2011, while imports remained unchanged from a year earlier. In the cross-border services trade receipts declined 2 percent, given falling revenues in the financial services sector.

Exports of precision instruments and watches grew at the strongest rates, though machinery, equipment and electronics exports also rose slightly. The biggest sector for exports - chemical firms such as Clariant - however saw a decline of 2 percent.

Foreign portfolio investment in Switzerland fell by 20 billion francs, as the SNB repurchased its own debt to loosen policy and take pressure off the franc. Commercial banks’ business abroad yielded a net capital inflow of 49 billion. ($1 = 0.9779 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Catherine Bosley; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)