Poland's Millennium: credit portfolio safe amid Swiss franc surge
January 16, 2015 / 3:55 PM / 3 years ago

Poland's Millennium: credit portfolio safe amid Swiss franc surge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Bank Millennium, a Polish unit of Portugal’s Millennium BCP, does not expect a drop in quality of its credit portfolio due to the surge in the Swiss franc against the zloty, the lender’s spokesman said on Friday.

“Considering the experiences from 2008 and 2012, when the Swiss franc’s exchange rate was above 4 zlotys, we are assuming that similarly there will not be any damage to the quality of our mortgage portfolio,” Wojciech Kaczorowski was quoted as saying by ISBnews agency.

“We are not planning to create any additional reserves to cover this portfolio,” he added.

Polish lenders, which used to offer mortgage loans in francs, may take the biggest hit in central Europe from the Swiss National Bank’s sudden move to scrap its cap on the franc on Thursday. (Reporting by Wiktor Szary; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
