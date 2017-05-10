FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Use of biggest Swiss banknote waning - SNB's Zurbruegg
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 10, 2017 / 8:52 AM / 3 months ago

Use of biggest Swiss banknote waning - SNB's Zurbruegg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERN, May 10 (Reuters) - Use of the 1,000-Swiss franc banknote is on the wane again after a boost in popularity when the Swiss National Bank adopted negative interest rates, SNB board member Fritz Zurbruegg said on Wednesday.

"After a small rise in 2015 when negative rates were introduced, the increase in the thousander is declining," he told a news conference on the launch of a new 20-franc banknote. He said it was a fact that use of large denomination notes had grown more strongly since the financial crisis broke out.

The SNB has said it has no plans to take the 1,000-franc bill -- one of the world's most valuable banknotes and now worth around $994 -- out of circulation despite suggestions such large notes could help criminals operate anonymously. ($1 = 1.0056 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Angelika Gruber; Editing by Michael Shields)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.