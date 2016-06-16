FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Credit Suisse reiterates bringing capital in line with new rules
June 16, 2016 / 11:56 AM / a year ago

Credit Suisse reiterates bringing capital in line with new rules

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, June 16 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse already plans to bring its capital stock in line with new Swiss too-big-to-fail (TBTF) bank rules, it said on Thursday.

In its annual financial stability report, the Swiss National Bank wrote UBS and Credit Suisse will likely each need to raise an extra 10 billion Swiss francs ($10.4 billion) in capital to meet new leverage requirements. This could come by issuing high-trigger contingent convertible bonds, the SNB said.

In a statement, Credit Suisse said: "We have already announced that, as part of our debt capital programme between now and 2024, we will align our existing contingent capital stock from 18.5 billion Swiss francs of high and low trigger instruments to around 15 billion Swiss francs of fully-compliant AT1 (additional tier 1) high-trigger instruments, in line with the SNB's comments today."

$1 = 0.9665 Swiss francs Reporting by Joshua Franklin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
