SNB says progress needed from biggest Swiss banks on capital
June 18, 2015 / 5:00 AM / 2 years ago

SNB says progress needed from biggest Swiss banks on capital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, June 18 (Reuters) - The Swiss National Bank (SNB) on Thursday welcomed the improvement made by the country’s biggest banks, UBS and Credit Suisse, to their capital strength in the past year but said further progress was needed.

“The SNB recommends that the big banks do not lose momentum in their efforts to improve their resilience,” the central bank wrote in its annual financial stability report. “This is particularly warranted with regard to the leverage ratio.”

Switzerland is expected to hold off on outlining tougher capital requirements, known as leverage ratio targets, for its biggest banks until new international standards are outlined later this year.

The financial stability report comes alongside the central bank’s June monetary policy assessment. The SNB’s rate decision is scheduled for 0730 GMT. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

