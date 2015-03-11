UPDATE 3-Polish banks to help customers with Swiss franc mortgages

* Banks propose two funds to be co-financed by state

By Jakub Iglewski and Marcin Goettig

WARSAW, March 11 (Reuters) - Polish lenders have offered to set up special funds to help customers with Swiss franc-denominated mortgages after January’s surge in the currency increased borrowers’ monthly repayments.

The solutions presented by the head of the Polish banking association (ZBP) on Wednesday involve creation of a mortage restructuring fund for the worst-hit borrowers and a stabilisation fund to help some clients to convert to zloty-denominated loans.

“Most of the funding would come from the banking sector,” ZBP’s Krzysztof Pietraszkiewicz told a banking forum.

Pietraszkiewicz said he wants the public sector to contribute a third to the stabilisation fund, with a third financed by banks and the remainder covered by fees already paid by banks to the state’s Bank Guarantee Fund.

About 550,000 Poles hold Swiss franc mortgages worth an estimated total of 150 billion zlotys ($38.4 billion), about 40 percent of total mortgage lending. Most were taken out before the financial crisis when the zloty was relatively strong.

Now many of the loans are for more than the properties they bought and some borrowers are struggling to meet repayments since Switzerland scrapped its cap on the franc in January.

Borrowers’ lobby Pro Futuris, which led a recent anti-bank protest in Warsaw, said the proposal was “unacceptable” as it would put most of the burden on banks’ clients, either directly or indirectly via tax-financed state funding.

TALKS ONGOING

Banks with large portfolios of Swiss franc mortgages are Getin Noble Bank, PKO BP, BPH, BZ WBK, mBank, Millennium and Raiffeisen’s Polish unit.

Zbigniew Jagiello, head of state-controlled lender PKO, said that banks are holding talks with public institutions over co-financing the special funds.

“We’re talking hundreds of millions of zlotys a year; billions of zlotys over years,” he said when asked about the potential size of the funds. “We need support from (state) institutions.”

The government, facing an election next autumn, has already proposed a relief scheme that would involve banks cutting interest rates, but it has ruled out a Hungary-style forced conversion of mortgages at historical currency exchange rates.

Finance Minister Mateusz Szczurek said on Wednesday that the lenders’ proposal lacked enough detail for the ministry to take a stance, but he did not rule out the participation of the Bank Guarantee Fund.

The head of Poland’s KNF financial watchdog, meanwhile, was critical of the lenders’ suggestions.

“The proposal should be based on equal share in costs among the sides of the deal; in this case, the bank and the client,” KNF Chairman Andrzej Jakubiak said.

Jakubiak had earlier presented his own proposal, with an estimated sector cost of 20-25 billion zlotys over the next 20 years or so.

The head of the banking association declined to give a figure on the cost of its proposal, saying it would depend on market conditions.

The relief package is due to be finalised by the end of May.

Prime Minister Ewa Kopacz has said the state will not foot the bill for relief to households struggling to repay mortgages denominated in Swiss francs. ($1 = 3.9074 zlotys) (Writing by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by David Goodman)