Polish PM's adviser: final set of CHF mortgage measures around May
March 9, 2015 / 1:35 PM / 3 years ago

Polish PM's adviser: final set of CHF mortgage measures around May

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, March 9 (Reuters) - Polish banks in cooperation with authorities will work out around May a final set of measures to deal with Swiss franc-denominated mortgages, head of the prime minister’s Economic Council, Janusz Lewandowski, said on Monday.

Lewandowski, speaking at a joint conference with head of the Polish banking association, said that banks will present their proposals at a banking forum in Warsaw on Wednesday.

“I confirm the commitment of Polish banks regarding the key point that instalments should not be higher than before the freeing of the Swiss franc (exchange rate),” Lewandowski said.

The Swiss franc jumped in January after a decision of the Swiss central bank to scrap a cap on it. (Reporting by Wiktor Szary; Writing by Marcin Goettig)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
