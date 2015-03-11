FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Polish banks offer special funds as aide for CHF mortgage holders
March 11, 2015 / 9:49 AM / 3 years ago

Polish banks offer special funds as aide for CHF mortgage holders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, March 11 (Reuters) - Polish banks are to set up special funds, mostly to help holders of Swiss franc-denominated mortgages, who suffered a sharp increase in their monthly installments after the recent franc surge, the head of Polish banking association said on Wednesday.

The proposed solution involve creating a mortage restructuring fund for the most troubled loan holders, as well as a stabilization fund financed mostly by banks that would help some of the banks’ clients convert their loans into zlotys.

The Swiss franc jumped in January after a decision of the Swiss central bank to scrap a cap on it. (Reporting by Jakub Iglewski and Marcin Goettig; Writing by Agnieszka Barteczko)

