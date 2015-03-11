FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Polish banks expect state to partly finance special CHF mortgage fund
March 11, 2015

Polish banks expect state to partly finance special CHF mortgage fund

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, March 11 (Reuters) - Polish banks expect the state to partly finance the special funds to be set up to help holders of Swiss franc-denominated mortgages, the head of banks’ association said on Wednesday.

Polish banks offered on Wedneasday to create the funds mostly to help holders of Swiss franc-denominated mortgages, who suffered a sharp increase in monthly installments after the recent franc surge.

“I think that a part of the financing for the stability fund should come from public funds,” Krzysztof Pietraszkiewicz said.

“These will be hundreds of millions zlotys per year, billions over years, we need the support of institutions and we are in talks on that issue,” the head at Poland’s biggest lender PKO BP Zgigniew Jagiello said. (Reporting by Jakub Iglewski and Marcin Goettig; Writing by Agnieszka Barteczko)

