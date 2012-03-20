FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Swiss prosecutors probe politician over Hildebrand affair
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 20, 2012 / 3:35 PM / in 6 years

Swiss prosecutors probe politician over Hildebrand affair

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH, March 20 (Reuters) - Swiss prosecutors have widened a probe over the leaking of private bank information that helped force the head of the Swiss National Bank to resign to now include Christoph Blocher, a former cabinet member and senior member of the Swiss People’s Party.

Blocher’s home and firm were searched on Tuesday as part of the criminal inquiry, according to a statement from Zurich’s prosecutor. Blocher’s spokesman Livio Zanolari declined to comment.

Former SNB head Philipp Hildebrand resigned in January after emails cast doubt on his claims not to have known about a lucrative foreign exchange trade made by his wife Kashya in August, weeks before the SNB moved to stop the Swiss franc climbing.

In January, prosecutors opened criminal proceedings into two members of Blocher’s party, Hermann Lei and Claudio Schmid, who are both accused of passing on data on SNB chief Philipp Hildebrand’s account in breach of the country’s strict bank secrecy laws. (Reporting By Katharina Bart; editing by Andrew Roche)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.