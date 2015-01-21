Alpari co-owner says applied to wind up business a year ago

LONDON, Jan 21 (Reuters) - The co-founder of Russian-owned broker Alpari applied a year ago to wind up the parent company of its retail FX brokerage Alpari UK, fearing long before the company’s collapse from trading losses last week that it “was doomed”.

Andrey Dashin, whose website lists him as “the Chairman of the Board of Directors and co-owner of the Alpari brand”, said he lodged a winding-up petition for Alpari UK parent company Alpari Group Limited with a Cypriot court on Jan. 28, 2014.

In a statement emailed to Reuters and confirming remarks made on website forexmagnates.com, he said that application was still pending.

“Unfortunately, it now transpires that I should have filed for winding up earlier,” Dashin said.

“Probably in that case that process would have been completed before the ‘Black Thursday’ of 15 January 2015, when the unpreparedness of Alpari UK and its lack of any financial buffer caused its collapse and insolvency.” (Reporting by Patrick Graham, editing by Nigel Stephenson)