Canada's Oanda enters race for Alpari UK -website

LONDON, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Toronto-based Oanda has made a bid for fellow online foreign exchange broker Alpari UK, industry website Forex Magnates reported on Friday, citing two sources close to the matter.

Alpari UK entered administration on Monday after being crippled by losses caused by last week’s removal by Switzerland of the cap on the Swiss franc and the market turmoil that followed.

A spokesman for Oanda declined to comment on the report.

Another broker IronFX said on Thursday it had made a bid for Alpari and another source told Reuters administrators for Alpari are aiming to sell the broker by the end of next week and are in discussions with a handful of firms. (Reporting by Patrick Graham; editing by Nigel Stephenson)