Alpari administrator opens door to changes in client losses

LONDON, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Administrators for online broker Alpari are revisiting trades made after the removal of the Swiss franc cap and may alter the amounts owed to it by clients, the administators said in a update for clients and customers.

The difficulties in finding counterparties willing to sell francs in the chaotic minutes after the Swiss National Bank’s decision on the franc on Jan. 15 are still reverberating through foreign exchange markets.

Moves of up to 40 percent in the Swiss franc’s value meant that the scale of losses depended heavily on where on the way down investors managed to complete automatic sell orders which should have capped losses at minimal amounts.

Brokers struggled to execute at the ordered rates and most have chosen to just cancel resulting negative balances for clients, with Denmark’s Saxobank standing out as having chosen to both revisit the rates at which client orders were executed and seek full settlement of money owed by clients.

Alpari administrators KPMG said there had been “certain inconsistencies” in the pricing of trades after the franc started to move.

“As a result, any account statements or information provided by other means received by clients and creditors after the SNB announcement may not accurately represent a client’s or creditor’s balance,” it said in the statement on its website, dated Friday.

Retail FX firms Oanda, IronFX and ETX Capital last week joined the race to buy Alpari UK, seeking to expand aggressively in the sector shakeout prompted by the franc. (Reporting by Patrick Graham; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)