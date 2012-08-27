FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNB not yet imposing capital buffer on banks for mortgage risks
August 27, 2012

SNB not yet imposing capital buffer on banks for mortgage risks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Aug 27 (Reuters) - The Swiss National Bank will not seek to impose a capital buffer on banks to safeguard against mortgage risks for now, saying that no such communication on the issue was to be expected until next year at the earliest.

The SNB cited tighter lending rules announced in June and signs of a possible slowdown in momentum in the housing market as the reasons for its move.

“Yet this decision by the SNB should not be interpreted as an all-clear,” it said. “The risk of a further build-up of imbalances and the associated risks to financial stability remain high.”

Swiss property prices fell for the first time in four years in the second quarter, UBS’s real estate index showed.

Reporting by Catherine Bosley

