Current Swiss franc rate no threat to Erste results, bank says
January 15, 2015 / 4:05 PM / 3 years ago

Current Swiss franc rate no threat to Erste results, bank says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Austrian lender Erste Group Bank’s results will not take a big hit if the Swiss franc holds around current exchange rates against the euro, it said on Thursday.

“At the current exchange rate of 1.05 we don’t see any significant impact on our financial results, but overall we will have to see where the exchange rate will land,” a spokeswoman said after the Swiss central bank lifted its cap on the franc.

The spokeswoman reiterated that Erste expects no impact from Hungary, where where exchange rates on foreign-currency loans were fixed last year. It had 2.3 billion euros ($2.67 billion) in Swiss franc loans in Hungary at the end of the third quarter.

In Austria, exposure was 6.9 billion euros including subsidiaries and savings banks, and in Croatia 600 million euros. ($1 = 0.8610 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by David Goodman)

