SNB scraps 1.20 per euro cap, lower interest rate
January 15, 2015 / 9:46 AM / 3 years ago

SNB scraps 1.20 per euro cap, lower interest rate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Jan 15 (Reuters) - The Swiss National Bank scrapped its cap on the franc on Thursday sending the safe-haven currency crashing below the 1.20 per euro floor it set over three years ago.

“The Swiss National Bank (SNB) is discontinuing the minimum exchange rate of CHF 1.20 per euro,” the central bank said in a surprise statement.

The SNB said it was also lowering the interest rate on sight deposit account balances that exceed a given exemption threshold by 0.5 percentage points, to 0.75 percent.

Reporting by Caroline Copley and Silke Koltrowitz.

