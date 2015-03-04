FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swiss government has not asked for new currency cap on Sfr-spokesman
#Market News
March 4, 2015

Swiss government has not asked for new currency cap on Sfr-spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, March 4 (Reuters) - The Swiss government has not asked the Switzerland’s central bank to introduce a new currency cap on the value of the Swiss franc, a spokesman for the government said on Wednesday.

“The government has made no demand for a currency cap,” a government spokesman said.

Swiss newspaper Handelszeitung had reported earlier that the country’s finance and economy ministers said the central bank should consider a new cap on the value of the Swiss franc.

A spokesman for the Swiss National Bank declined to comment on the report. Representatives for the Swiss finance and economy ministries were not immediately able to comment.

Reporting By Joshua Franklin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
