Swiss government has not asked for new currency cap on Sfr-spokesman

ZURICH, March 4 (Reuters) - The Swiss government has not asked the Switzerland’s central bank to introduce a new currency cap on the value of the Swiss franc, a spokesman for the government said on Wednesday.

“The government has made no demand for a currency cap,” a government spokesman said.

Swiss newspaper Handelszeitung had reported earlier that the country’s finance and economy ministers said the central bank should consider a new cap on the value of the Swiss franc.

A spokesman for the Swiss National Bank declined to comment on the report. Representatives for the Swiss finance and economy ministries were not immediately able to comment.