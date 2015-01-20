FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Raiffeisen CEO says Swiss franc loans not a big problem
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 20, 2015 / 5:30 PM / 3 years ago

Raiffeisen CEO says Swiss franc loans not a big problem

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Raiffeisen Bank International Chief Executive Karl Sevelda played down the impact of the surge in the Swiss franc on loans in that currency that the Austrian lender has in emerging Europe.

“I don’t see it as a big problem. The only country with a large volume is Poland, but we see the Swiss franc borrowers in Poland as tending to be well off,” he told reporters on the sidelines of a Euromoney conference on Tuesday. The bank has around 2.9 billion euros ($3.35 billion) of such loans in Poland.

Asked if non-performing loans were set to rise as a result of the franc’s rise, he said: “Slightly at most, not to a great extent.” He said the issue was not a real problem in other countries and was minimal compared with the hit banks took from forced conversion of foreign-currency loans in Hungary. ($1 = 0.8651 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields. Editing by Jane Merriman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.