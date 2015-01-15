FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Raiffeisen details exposure to Swiss franc loans
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 15, 2015 / 3:15 PM / 3 years ago

Raiffeisen details exposure to Swiss franc loans

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Raiffeisen Bank International’s biggest exposure to Swiss franc loans in central and eastern Europe is in Poland but it also has some corporate loans in Hungary, emerging Europe’s number two lender said on Thursday.

The bank said, in an emailed response to an enquiry about the Swiss National Bank’s decision to let the franc rise, that it had around 2.9 billion euros ($3.38 billion) of Swiss franc loans in Poland, 360 million in Romania, 270 million in Croatia, 80 million in Serbia as of the end of September and a remaining position of about 220 million francs of mainly corporate loans in Hungary.

“We currently do not forecast the effects of the (Swiss franc) appreciation on our asset quality, as we still have to see at which level the exchange rates will stabilise.” the bank said. (1 Swiss franc = 1.0000 Swiss francs) ($1 = 0.8593 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.