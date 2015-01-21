FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Credit Suisse says trading results positive following SNB move
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 21, 2015 / 5:06 PM / 3 years ago

Credit Suisse says trading results positive following SNB move

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse said on Wednesday that it had not made losses trading foreign exchange after Switzerland’s central bank suddenly abandoned a currency cap last week, causing a surge in the Swiss franc.

“Credit Suisse has recorded positive trading results over the period following the Swiss National Bank announcement, not having suffered any material trading losses relating to the foreign exchange volatility,” the Zurich-based bank said in a statement.

Credit Suisse had said earlier this week that earnings remained just as vulnerable to forex moves as it had said in September. (Reporting By Katharina Bart. Editing by Jane Merriman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.