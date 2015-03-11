FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Credit Suisse chairman says SNB must stay independent
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Equifax says web server vulnerability led to hack
Cyber Risk
Equifax says web server vulnerability led to hack
China takes aim at high-end solar market
Energy & Environment
China takes aim at high-end solar market
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 11, 2015 / 6:03 PM / 3 years ago

Credit Suisse chairman says SNB must stay independent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, March 11 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse Chairman Urs Rohner joined the argument over the independence of the Swiss National Bank (SNB), urging Swiss lawmakers to drop calls for a greater level of political control over the central bank.

Some lawmakers in Berne want closer scrutiny of the SNB after it caused turmoil in financial markets in January with the sudden removal of a currency cap against the euro.

But Rohner, head of a systemically important bank, told a public gathering in Zurich that, though such measures may be painful in the short term, poltiticans “should not interfere” with the central bank’s decision-making.

“The SNB’s independence is an important and valuable tenet,” Rohner said, warning that political interference would prove damaging to Switzerland further out. (Reporting by Katharina Bart; Editing by David Goodman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.