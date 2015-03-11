FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Credit Suisse chairman says SNB must stay independent
March 11, 2015 / 6:48 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Credit Suisse chairman says SNB must stay independent

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds quote from Credit Suisse chairman)

ZURICH, March 11 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse Chairman Urs Rohner joined the argument over the independence of the Swiss National Bank (SNB), urging Swiss lawmakers to drop calls for a greater level of political control over the central bank.

Some lawmakers in Berne want more scrutiny of the SNB after it caused turmoil in financial markets in January with the sudden removal of a currency cap against the euro. The Swiss government is seeking closer ties to the central bank according to confidential policy resolution seen by Reuters.

But Rohner, head of a systemically important bank, told a public gathering in Zurich that, though the fallout from the measures might be painful for Switzerland’s economy, the SNB’s independence was an important and valuable position and politicians should not meddle in the central bank’s decision-making.

“We must not now yield to the temptation to tamper with this independence, even if certain effects of the decision have an impact on economic development,” Rohner said

“This would considerably damage Switzerland’s financial center not only in the short-term, but also further out,” he said. (Reporting by Katharina Bart; Editing by David Goodman and Jane Merriman)

