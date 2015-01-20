FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Credit Suisse sees little impact on capital ratios from SNB move
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 20, 2015 / 8:22 AM / 3 years ago

Credit Suisse sees little impact on capital ratios from SNB move

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse said recent currency volatility, caused by the Swiss National Bank’s (SNB) decision to scrap its currency cap, would not materially impact its capital ratios.

“In terms of capital ... our policy is to hedge the capital allocated to our non-Swiss based activities,” the Zurich-based bank said in a statement. “Accordingly, this currency volatility has not materially impacted our capital ratios.”

At the end of the third quarter last year, Credit Suisse had bolstered a major capital ratio to 9.8 percent, within striking distance of a 10 percent year-end target.

Switzerland’s central bank shocked financial markets last week by scrapping the three-year-old cap, sending the currency soaring against the euro.

Credit Suisse, Switzerland’s second-biggest bank after UBS , said its currency sensitivities had remained broadly unchanged since the third quarter last year.

The SNB’s decision has led Credit Suisse to start charging institutional and large corporate clients for Swiss franc accounts.

Smaller rival Julius Baer said on Monday it did not suffer any losses soon after the SNB’s decision to abandon the currency ceiling. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by David Holmes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.