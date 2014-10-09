FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNB's Danthine says negative rates not part of base scenario
October 9, 2014

SNB's Danthine says negative rates not part of base scenario

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MARTIGNY, Switzerland, Oct 9 (Reuters) - The Swiss National Bank will defend its cap on the Swiss franc with the utmost determination, but does not include the use of negative interest rates in its base scenario, its vice-chairman said on Thursday.

“(Negative rates) do not make up part of our principle scenario,” Jean-Pierre Danthine said in Martigny, Switzerland.

“The cap is applied with total determination in the current conditions,” he said.

In September, the SNB said it would introduce further steps immediately, if necessary, to protect its three-year-old cap on the Swiss franc at 1.20 per euro. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin)

