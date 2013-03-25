FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SNB franc cap to remain while euro zone shaky-Danthine
Sections
Featured
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Autos
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
Energy & Environment
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
March 25, 2013 / 5:46 PM / in 5 years

SNB franc cap to remain while euro zone shaky-Danthine

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MORGES, Switzerland, March 25 (Reuters) - The Swiss National Bank will keep the lid on the franc at 1.20 per euro as long as the euro zone remains unstable, vice-chairman Jean-Pierre Danthine said on Monday.

“An exit is not thinkable until there is much more clarity about the euro zone situation,” Danthine said at an event in the western Swiss town of Morges.

“As long as fear remains in the stomachs of investors then a tendency for appreciation will be present,” he said.

“The franc remains strong... the exchange rate is not optimal, but it’s bearable.”

The SNB imposed the cap on the franc in September 2011 to prevent deflation and a recession, after investors seeking sanctuary from the euro zone crisis pushed the currency’s value up by a quarter in just a few months.

The franc has risen against the euro in recent weeks after an inconclusive election in Italy and due to the crisis over wrangling by Cyprus to rescue its banking sector. (Reporting by Tom Miles, writing by Emma Thomasson; editing by Ron Askew)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.