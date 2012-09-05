FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swiss cbank's Danthine: risks from property market rising
#Credit Markets
September 5, 2012 / 7:00 AM / in 5 years

Swiss cbank's Danthine: risks from property market rising

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Switzerland’s booming real estate market poses an increasing risk to the country’s financial stability, the central bank’s vice chairman said on Wednesday.

“Switzerland is facing an increasing risk, both of defaults in the mortgage market and a sizable correction in property prices, either of which might impair financial stability in the medium term,” Jean-Pierre Danthine told a conference in Zurich.

The booming Swiss residential property market is a by-product of the Swiss National Bank’s policy of keeping interest rates very low to stem gains in the safe-haven franc, which it capped at 1.20 per euro a year ago.

In his speech, Danthine made no mention of monetary policy or the franc cap.

The SNB has repeatedly warned of an overheating real estate market in Zurich and Geneva, and said the bursting of a property bubble would constitute a risk to the country’s overall financial stability. The bulk of Swiss home mortgages are held by the country’s smaller banks.

A rise in interest rates, lower economic growth or a rise in unemployment would mean some borrowers could not repay their loans, raising defaults and ultimately causing a fall in property prices and an increase in soured mortgages in banks’ portfolios, Danthine said.

As part of a new regulatory toolkit that came into force in July to counter the rise in real estate prices, the central bank now has the ability to call on a counter-cyclical capital buffer (CCB) to safeguard banks’ residential mortgage books.

“When activated, the CCB should help reduce the amplitude and the consequences of imbalances,” Danthine also said.

The SNB does not expect to seek enaction of the buffer until 2013 at the earliest, its chairman Thomas Jordan said on Aug. 27, as the rise in property prices seemed to be cooling. (Reporting by Catherine Bosley; Editing by John Stonestreet)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
