SNB's Danthine sees no end to franc cap in near term

ZURICH, May 5 (Reuters) - The Swiss National Bank see no reason to abandon the 1.20 per euro cap it imposed on its safe-haven franc currency soon, vice-chairman Jean-Pierre Danthine was quoted as saying on Sunday.

“We find ourselves in a situation in which the franc is still highly valued and we cannot allow a tightening of monetary conditions,” Danthine told the Zentralschweiz am Sonntag newspaper in an interview.

“As the economic situation is improving only very slowly, especially in the euro zone, a change of course in monetary policy in the short term is highly unlikely.”

The SNB imposed the cap in September 2011 to prevent deflation and a recession, after investors seeking sanctuary from the euro zone crisis pushed the franc up sharply.

Danthine added that the recent inconclusive election in Italy and the banking crisis in Cyprus, which both drove the franc higher again, showed how precarious the situation was: “The minimum rate is currently essential.”

He reiterated that the SNB did not rule out more steps to take pressure off the franc, noting that the IMF had said negative interest rates could be a possible measure.

He said a lingering recession in the euro zone could delay the Swiss recovery the SNB expects at the end of the year.

Danthine said he was not concerned about the impact of the recent fall in the gold price on the SNB’s balance sheet.

“Although the gold has lost value, conversely our large euro reserves have gained in recent days,” he said, adding that that had also helped compensate for falls in the value of the bank’s holdings of yen and sterling.

The SNB logged a big profit in the first quarter on gains on its shareholdings and on a strong dollar that boosted the value of the currency reserves it accumulated defending the franc cap.

At the end of March, the SNB said euro-denominated assets made up 48 percent of its portfolio, while 27 percent was held in dollars, and 9 percent in yen. (Reporting by Emma Thomasson)