East Europe's banks face political pressure over Swiss franc loans

* Thousands hold mortgages denominated in Swiss franc

* No sign of widespread defaults since franc surged

* Loans become political issue in Poland, Croatia

* Facing elections, govts press banks to help borrowers

By Marcin Goclowski and Igor Ilic

WARSAW/ZAGREB, April 20 (Reuters) - When the Swiss franc surged at the start of the year, there were dire predictions of a wave of debt defaults by the hundreds of thousands of borrowers in eastern Europe who had taken out mortgages in the currency.

Three months on, there is no evidence of a widespread increase in the level of non-performing Swiss franc loans, according to checks by Reuters with banks in the worst-affected countries in the region, and other data.

The pain for banks is coming instead from another source -- governments, worried about the political risks from the Swiss franc loans, are pushing lenders to provide costly relief for borrowers.

The pressure is greatest in Croatia and Poland, the two countries with the biggest portfolios of Swiss franc mortgages and whose governments face close-fought elections this year.

“The political calendar is merciless, and this is why politicians are raising the Swiss franc issue,” said a Polish bank executive, who spoke on condition of anonymity. “They say what people want to hear.”

Many people in eastern Europe took out Swiss franc mortgages because they were expected to be cheaper and more stable than loans in local currencies. The Swiss central bank’s removal in January of a cap on the franc turned those expectations on their head.

The data on the level of non-performing loans (NPLs) since the surge in the Swiss franc is piecemeal. The data that is available points to only very modest increases in NPL ratios.

Michal Sobolewski, analyst with Poland’s BOS Bank brokerage, used central bank data to calculate the NPL ratio for Swiss franc mortgages in Poland was 3.15 percent at the end of February, up from 3.05 percent at the end of last year.

The NPL ratio for Swiss franc mortgages at Poland’s biggest lender PKO BP, has stayed stable, said a source with knowledge of the data.

In Croatia, the local unit of Austria’s Erste bank , told Reuters the surge in the franc in January had not led to an increase in the NPL ratio for Swiss franc loans.

Raiffeisen’s local unit said NPL levels for Swiss franc home loans had not changed significantly in the first quarter.

BORROWERS SUFFERING

Even if most are managing to keep up with their repayments, borrowers are feeling pain.

Jacek Sledzinski, who lives with his wife and 10-year-old daughter in a two-bedroom apartment in Warsaw, said he had been forced to curb spending on holidays, and was able to put aside less in savings.

The biggest problem for him is the exchange rate uncertainty. “Right now I don’t know how much money I should pay. It’s a bit like a debt to a loan shark or the mafia: you never know how much it’s going to grow.”

Viewed from the banks, the medicine being prescribed by officials to treat the Swiss franc loans issue is worse than the illness itself.

Andrzej Jakubiak, the head of Poland’s financial sector regulator KNF, is pushing the idea of converting the loans into zlotys at a historic exchange rate. Banks say that would threaten their financial stability.

Uncertainty about what measures will be imposed has limited the rise in shares of Polish banks to 0.8 percent this year, while Warsaw’s WIG stock index is up almost 8 percent.

In Croatia, the government has capped interest rates for Swiss franc mortgages and temporarily fixed the exchange rate for repayments at a level from before the currency surged.

Those measures will this year cost Croatian lenders about 100 million euros ($107.1 million), said a senior banking source who did not want to be identified.

More costly for banks, the government says it is considering a mandatory conversion of Swiss franc loans into euros.

ELECTION YEAR

Bankers see a dose of politics in their governments’ responses.

Croatia holds a parliamentary election around the end of this year, and opinion polls show the governing coalition is behind the opposition conservatives.

The government is therefore sensitive to pressure from Swiss franc borrowers who have threatened mass protests.

The senior Croatian banking source said he expected the government would time its decision on relief measures so they are in place before the election.

Poland’s governing Civic Platform party also faces a parliamentary election at the end of this year, and polls give it a narrow lead over the opposition Law and Justice Party.

Jakubiak, the regulator who wants conversion of the mortgages, used to work as an aide to Hanna Gronkiewicz-Waltz, a deputy leader of Civic Platform.

A spokesman for the regulator denied Jakubiak’s proposal on Swiss franc loans was politically-motivated. He said the regulator was concerned about the risks stemming from the mortgages, and wanted a balanced solution. ($1 = 0.9334 euros) (Additional reporting by Radu Marinas in Bucharest, Aleksander Vasovic in Belgrade, Zoran Radosavljevic in Zagreb and Marja Novak in Ljubljana; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Keith Weir)