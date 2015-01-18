Swiss finance minister says economy will withstand SNB move - paper

ZURICH, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Switzerland should be able to withstand the abolition of the cap on the franc, the finance minister said in interviews published on Sunday, referring to the central bank’s shock U-turn that sent the franc nearly 30 percent higher against the euro.

Thursday’s move by the Swiss National Bank threatened the future of a fifth of Swiss industrial firms, the head of one business lobby group told one newspaper.

The SNB said it had abandoned the cap because it had become unsustainable, and Finance Minister Eveline Widmer-Schlumpf said the SNB decision was a “good development” which would give the central bank more room for manoeuvre.

“I‘m confident that the economy will be able to cope with this decision. Companies are in a far better position than in 2011 when the cap was introduced,” she told the SonntagsBlick and Schweiz am Sonntag newspapers.

“If the exchange rate stays above 1.10 Swiss francs per euro, companies should be able to adjust,” she added.

The SNB capped the value of the franc at 1.20 per euro in Sept. 2011 to stave off the threat of deflation and recession after investors seeking shelter from the global crisis piled into the safe-haven currency.

Companies were left reeling by the decision to abolish the cap, which will put pressure on exports and margins. The franc traded at just under parity with the euro on Friday.

Hans Hess, president of Swissmem, which represents companies in the machinery, electronic, and metalworking sectors told the NZZ am Sonntag paper that one-in-five Swiss industrial firms faced an “existential threat.”

“The abolition of the cap will cost jobs, but the sector overcame the franc crisis in 2011 and will also cope with this crisis,” he said.

Asked whether policy measures were planned to support the economy, Widmer-Schlumpf told the SonntagsZeitung newspaper that the government must first take stock. The priority was to push ahead with planned measures such as corporate tax reform, which should bring some relief, she said. (Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by Jon Boyle)