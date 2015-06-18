FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Swiss National Bank growth, inflation forecasts
June 18, 2015 / 7:45 AM / 2 years ago

TABLE-Swiss National Bank growth, inflation forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, June 18 (Reuters) - Below is a table of the Swiss
National Bank's latest projections for the Swiss economy,
released on Thursday. Previous forecasts are in brackets.

             2015               2016        2017
 Inflation*  -1.0 (-1.1)        -0.4 (-0.5)  0.3 (0.4)
 GDP**       just under 1 (just under 1) 

*average annual percentage change

**percentage change in real GDP

For a story on the rate decision, click on 
For latest stories on the SNB ... RTRS-LEN-SNB-INT
For stories on the economy ... RTRS-LEN-MCE-ECI
For a chronology on rate changes since 2000 ... (Full Story)

 (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)

