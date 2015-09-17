FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Swiss National Bank growth, inflation forecasts
#Market News
September 17, 2015 / 7:40 AM / 2 years ago

TABLE-Swiss National Bank growth, inflation forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Below is a table of the Swiss
National Bank's latest projections for the Swiss economy,
released on Thursday. Previous forecasts are in brackets.

             2015              2016         2017
 Inflation*  -1.2 (-1.0)       -0.5 (-0.4)  0.4 (0.3)
 GDP**       just under 1 (just under 1) 

*average annual percentage change

**percentage change in real GDP

For a story on the rate decision, click on 
For latest stories on the SNB ... RTRS-LEN-SNB-INT
For stories on the economy ... RTRS-LEN-MCE-ECI

 (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)

