FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
REFILE-UPDATE 1-Swiss forex reserves rise in June on c.bank's currency interventions
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Business
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
Science
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Switzerland Market Report
July 7, 2016 / 8:40 AM / a year ago

REFILE-UPDATE 1-Swiss forex reserves rise in June on c.bank's currency interventions

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Refiling to remove extraneous word in third paragraph)
    By John Revill
    ZURICH, July 7 (Reuters) - The Swiss National Bank's foreign
exchange reserves rose slightly in June, official data showed on
Thursday, an increase analysts said was driven by the bank's
currency market interventions after Britain voted to leave the
European Union.
     The SNB announced on June 24, a day after Britain's
referendum, that it would act to curb increases in the Swiss
franc, a safe haven currency which becomes attractive to
investors in times of uncertainty. 
    The SNB held 608.811 billion Swiss francs ($623.846 billion)
in foreign currency at the end of June, compared with 602.148
billion francs in May, revised from an originally reported
602.063 billion, preliminary data from the SNB showed. 
     The SNB interventions amounted to around 14 billion Swiss
francs in June, Markus Schmieder, an economist at Wellershoff &
Partners, estimated.
    "The vast majority of this share has most likely been
accumulated on the days around the British EU referendum," said
Schmieder.
    The SNB declined to comment on how much its interventions
had cost so far. It also gave no time frame for how long it
would continue.  
    Analysts said the SNB had intervened less than they had
expected. 
    "It's quite clear that the SNB has had to intervene on a
lower level around Brexit than was anticipated," said Ursina
Kubli, a currency strategist at J.Safra Sarasin.
    "The pressure was there, but it was somehow limited."
    The value of the bank's foreign currency holdings are also
impacted by currency fluctuations.
    The SNB's announcement immediately after the Brexit vote was
an unusual step as the bank normally does not comment on its
activities.
    "The SNB was really very visible in the market and they were
very vocal," said Kubli. "That's a powerful combination and
helped prevent the franc rising higher."
    Analysts said they expected the SNB to continue to be active
in the markets to keep the franc above its current level of 1.08
against the euro.
    

 (Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.