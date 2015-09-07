UPDATE 1-Switzerland's forex reserves helped higher by weaker franc

(Adds comment by economist, detail on forex holdings, market reaction to data)

ZURICH, Sept 7 (Reuters) - The Swiss National Bank’s foreign exchange reserves rose in August, data showed on Monday, reflecting the weakening of the Swiss franc against the euro in recent weeks.

The SNB held 540.416 billion Swiss francs ($555.75 billion) in foreign currency at the end of August, up from 531.201 billion francs in July, preliminary data calculated according to the standards of the International Monetary Fund showed.

This was the second straight month foreign exchange holdings stood at the highest on record for the SNB since it switched to the IMF standard.

After soaring in value when the SNB lifted its euro exchange rate cap of 1.20 francs in January, Switzerland’s safe-haven currency has pared gains in recent weeks to trade at around 1.08 francs per euro.

The franc’s fall has come amid speculation of SNB intervention in the currency market. But Credit Suisse economist Maxime Botteron said the rise in August’s foreign currency reserves was more likely due to the value of its holdings rising when translated to francs.

“It’s very difficult to differentiate between intervention and valuation changes because we don’t have enough information on the precise asset allocation of the SNB but I would think that the August data is mostly due to valuation gain,” Botteron said.

A spokesman for the SNB declined to comment on the data.

The franc’s value remained relatively unchanged against the euro after the data was released. The euro had edged up 0.1 percent to trade at 1.0850 francs at 0742 GMT.

To protect Switzerland’s export-reliant economy the SNB has repeatedly said it expects its policies of negative interest rates and a willingness to intervene in the currency market to weaken the “overvalued” franc over time.

July’s foreign exchange holdings were revised from an originally reported 531.820 billion. ($1 = 0.9724 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Joshua Franklin and Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi; Editing by Greg Mahlich)