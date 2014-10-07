FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNB forex reserves up in September
October 7, 2014 / 8:10 AM / 3 years ago

SNB forex reserves up in September

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Oct 7 (Reuters) - The Swiss National Bank’s foreign exchange reserves rose in September, data showed on Tuesday.

The SNB held 462.194 billion Swiss francs in foreign currency at the end of September, compared with 453.875 billion francs in August, revised from an originally reported 453.799 billion, preliminary data calculated according to the standards of the International Monetary Fund showed.

The SNB capped the soaring franc in September 2011 to help stave off recession and the threat of deflation and was forced to intervene heavily in 2012 as the euro zone crisis flared, swelling its already large foreign currency reserves.

