SNB forex reserves fall to 434 bln Sfr in April
May 7, 2013 / 7:06 AM / 4 years ago

SNB forex reserves fall to 434 bln Sfr in April

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, May 7 (Reuters) - The Swiss National Bank’s foreign exchange reserves fell in April, data showed on Tuesday.

The SNB held 433.645 billion Swiss francs ($461.67 billion)in foreign currency at the end of April, compared with 438.3 billion in March, preliminary data calculated according to the standards of the International Monetary Fund showed.

The SNB capped the soaring franc in September 2011 to help stave off recession and the threat of deflation and was forced to intervene heavily in 2012 as the euro zone crisis flared, swelling its already large foreign currency reserves.

$1 = 0.9393 Swiss francs

