SNB forex reserves creep higher in July
August 7, 2013 / 7:06 AM / 4 years ago

SNB forex reserves creep higher in July

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Aug 7 (Reuters) - The Swiss National Bank’s foreign exchange reserves crept slightly higher in July, data showed on Wednesday.

The SNB held 434.854 billion Swiss francs in foreign currency at the end of July, compared with 434.764 in June, revised from an originally reported 434.851 billion, preliminary data calculated according to the standards of the International Monetary Fund showed.

The SNB capped the soaring franc in September 2011 to help stave off recession and the threat of deflation and was forced to intervene heavily in 2012 as the euro zone crisis flared, swelling its already large foreign currency reserves.

