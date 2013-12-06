CORRECTED-SNB forex reserves rise in November

(Correct to “rose” from“ fell” in headline and lead)

ZURICH, Dec 6 (Reuters) - The Swiss National Bank’s foreign exchange reserves rose slightly in November, data showed on Friday.

The SNB held 435.663 billion Swiss francs in foreign currency at the end of November, compared with 434.724 in October, revised from an originally reported 434.660 billion, preliminary data calculated according to the standards of the International Monetary Fund showed.

The SNB put a cap on the soaring franc in September 2011 to help stave off recession and the threat of deflation and was forced to intervene heavily in 2012 as the euro zone crisis flared, swelling its already large foreign currency reserves. (Reporting by Caroline Copley; editing by Patrick Graham)