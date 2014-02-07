FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNB forex reserves up in January
February 7, 2014 / 8:06 AM / 4 years ago

SNB forex reserves up in January

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Feb 7 (Reuters) - The Swiss National Bank’s foreign exchange reserves rose in January, data showed on Friday.

The SNB held 437.707 billion Swiss francs in foreign currency at the end of January, compared with 435.205 billion in December, revised from an originally reported 435.190 billion, preliminary data calculated according to the standards of the International Monetary Fund showed.

The SNB capped the soaring franc in September 2011 to help stave off recession and the threat of deflation and was forced to intervene heavily in 2012 as the euro zone crisis flared, swelling its already large foreign currency reserves.

