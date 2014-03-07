SNB forex reserves down in February

ZURICH, March 7 (Reuters) - The Swiss National Bank’s foreign exchange reserves fell slightly in February, data showed on Friday.

The SNB held 433.508 billion Swiss francs in foreign currency at the end of February, compared with 437.722 in January, revised from an originally reported 437.707 billion, preliminary data calculated according to the standards of the International Monetary Fund showed.

The SNB capped the soaring franc in September 2011 to help stave off recession and the threat of deflation and was forced to intervene heavily in 2012 as the euro zone crisis flared, swelling its already large foreign currency reserves.