SNB forex reserves down in April - data

ZURICH, May 7 (Reuters) - The Swiss National Bank’s foreign exchange reserves fell in April, data showed on Thursday, the first monthly drop in 2015.

Switzerland’s central bank held 521.888 billion Swiss francs ($570.56 billion) in foreign currency at the end of April, compared with 522.399 billion francs in March, preliminary data calculated according to the standards of the International Monetary Fund showed.

The March figure was revised upwards from an originally reported 522.323 billion.

The figures are another indication of the central bank’s currency holdings after it shocked financial markets by scrapping a more than three-year-old cap in January.

It later said the currency cap policy would have cost 100 billion francs to defend in January alone.