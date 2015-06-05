FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNB forex reserves edge lower in May to 517.488 bln Sfr
June 5, 2015 / 7:13 AM / 2 years ago

SNB forex reserves edge lower in May to 517.488 bln Sfr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, June 5 (Reuters) - The Swiss National Bank’s (SNB) foreign exchange reserves fell in May for the second month in a row, data showed on Friday.

The SNB held 517.488 billion Swiss francs ($556.26 billion) in foreign currency at the end of May, compared with 522.182 billion francs in April, revised from an originally reported 521.888 billion francs, preliminary data calculated according to the standards of the International Monetary Fund showed.

The figures are another indication of the central bank’s currency holdings after it shocked financial markets in January by scrapping the more than three-year-old cap, a policy it later said would have cost 100 billion francs to defend in January alone.

$1 = 0.9303 Swiss francs Reporting by Zurich newsroom

