Swiss forex reserves edge lower in June to 516.240 bln Sfr

ZURICH, July 7 (Reuters) - The Swiss National Bank’s (SNB) foreign exchange reserves fell in June for the third month in a row, data showed on Tuesday, despite the central bank’s acknowledgement it intervened in currency markets in a bid to weaken the franc.

The SNB held 516.240 billion Swiss francs ($546.23 billion)in foreign currency at the end of June, compared with 517.718 billion francs in May, revised from an originally reported 517.488 billion francs, preliminary data calculated according to the standards of the International Monetary Fund showed.

The central bank last Monday took the unconventional step of confirming currency intervention to stem the rise of the franc -- a haven currency for investors -- amid uncertainty over Greece’s financial future. ($1 = 0.9451 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Katharina Bart; Editing by Michael Shields)