FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SNB forex reserves up in August
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Switzerland Market Report
September 7, 2015 / 7:15 AM / 2 years ago

SNB forex reserves up in August

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Sept 7 (Reuters) - The Swiss National Bank’s foreign exchange reserves rose in August, data showed on Monday.

The SNB held 540.416 billion Swiss francs ($555.75 billion) in foreign currency at the end of August, compared with 531.201 billion francs in July, revised from an originally reported 531.820 billion, preliminary data calculated according to the standards of the International Monetary Fund showed.

The figures are another indication of the central bank’s currency holdings after it shocked financial markets by scrapping the more than three-year-old cap last month, a policy it later said would have cost 100 billion francs to defend in January alone. ($1 = 0.9724 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.