FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Swiss central bank's forex reserves decline in December
Sections
Texas churches sue FEMA for disaster relief
Harvey Aftermath
Texas churches sue FEMA for disaster relief
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 7, 2016 / 8:15 AM / 2 years ago

Swiss central bank's forex reserves decline in December

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Jan 7 (Reuters) - The Swiss National Bank’s foreign exchange reserves fell last month, data showed on Thursday.

The SNB held 559.682 billion Swiss francs ($556.57 billion) worth of foreign currency at the end of December, according to preliminary data calculated by International Monetary Fund standards. That was down from 562.626 billion francs in November, revised from an originally reported 562.718 billion.

The figures are another indication of the central bank’s currency holdings after last year’s decision to scrap a policy to cap the value of the franc, which had been in place more than three years. It later said maintaining the cap would have cost 100 billion francs in January alone.

$1 = 1.0056 Swiss francs Reporting by Zurich newsroom, EDITING BY lARRY kING

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.