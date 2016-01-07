Swiss central bank's forex reserves decline in December

ZURICH, Jan 7 (Reuters) - The Swiss National Bank’s foreign exchange reserves fell last month, data showed on Thursday.

The SNB held 559.682 billion Swiss francs ($556.57 billion) worth of foreign currency at the end of December, according to preliminary data calculated by International Monetary Fund standards. That was down from 562.626 billion francs in November, revised from an originally reported 562.718 billion.

The figures are another indication of the central bank’s currency holdings after last year’s decision to scrap a policy to cap the value of the franc, which had been in place more than three years. It later said maintaining the cap would have cost 100 billion francs in January alone.