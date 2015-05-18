FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNB's Zurbruegg says looking at franc rate against several currencies
May 18, 2015 / 5:20 AM / 2 years ago

SNB's Zurbruegg says looking at franc rate against several currencies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, May 18 (Reuters) - The Swiss National Bank (SNB) is monitoring the value of the Swiss franc against a number of currencies, SNB board member Fritz Zurbruegg said in a Swiss newspaper interview published on Monday.

“The Swiss franc is still very highly valued. All our models show that,” Zurbruegg told the Berner Zeitung.

“But we are not only looking at the development of the euro-franc exchange rate, but rather we look at the exchange rate compared to several currencies.”

Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Shri Navaratnam

