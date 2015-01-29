France sees 1 bln eur municipal exposure to Swiss franc

PARIS, Jan 29 (Reuters) - French municipal borrowers’ exposure to loans tied to the surging Swiss franc may run as high as 1 billion euros ($1.13 billion), the junior budget minister said on Thursday.

Ahead of the 2008 financial crisis, many French towns and other local governments took out structured loans indexed to foreign currencies using options because they offered low interest rates in the initial years.

However, many with loans indexed to the Swiss franc are seeing interest rates jump after the Swiss central bank scrapped a cap on the currency’s exchange rate this month, sending it skyrocketing.

“We are quantifying the new situation, which will obviously have a cost that won’t be zero and could be in the hundreds (of millions) of euros or even 1 billion euros,” junior budget minister Christian Eckert told the Senate.

Rating agency Moody’s said this week that municipal borrowers’ exposure was likely around 3 billion euros while an association representing borrowers has said the cost is closer to 5 billion.

Eckert said the Socialist government would meet with concerned parties in the coming days with a looming March deadline for borrowers to apply to tap a 1.5 billion euro fund to help convert structured loans into conventional debt.

Rating agency Fitch has said that even before the Swiss franc’s surge, the fund, which is partially financed by the state and partially by banks, would be insufficient and was made only more so by the currency’s surging exchange rate.

For borrowers with loans linked to Swiss francs, the interest rate spike adds to pressure on their budgets, which are already being squeezed by cuts from the central state this year.

The government is eager to resolve the problem as local elections loom in March in which the ruling Socialist Party faces the prospect of heavy losses. ($1 = 0.8823 euros) (Reporting by Jean-Baptiste Vey and Yann Le Guernigou; Writing by Leigh Thomas; Editing by James Regan)